Atlas Ocean Voyages Opens Two Ships for Summer 2023 Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Atlas Ocean Voyages Theresa Norton March 15, 2022
Atlas Ocean Voyages announced 34 new summer and autumn 2023 voyages on its two newly constructed, luxurious small ships, World Navigator and World Traveller.
Atlas’ new season begins on March 26, 2023, and will cover four continents on seven- to 21-night itineraries. World Navigator will sail Africa, the Mediterranean and Adriatic Seas, while World Traveller will cruise Central and South America, the Caribbean, Western Africa and Western Mediterranean, Ireland and the British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords, Iceland, Greenland and the Arctic.
Atlas is adding 60 new destinations for the season with overnight stays in 46 ports. For a limited time, Atlas Ocean Voyages is offering savings of up to $1,000 per stateroom and up to 15 percent additional savings when booking two or more consecutive voyages by March 31, 2022.
“With World Navigator and World Traveller’s new 2023 voyages, Atlas Ocean Voyages continues to offer travelers more choices of luxe-adventure experiences in some of the world’s most fascinating places,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Nearly all ports-of-call are non-repeating and provide travelers the opportunity to combine consecutive voyages for extended and in-depth regional immersions and save. On board, guests will enjoy Atlas’ signature casually elegant, all-inclusive style for a luxurious, once-in-a-lifetime adventure.”
After completing its second Antarctica season on March 31, World Navigator will chart a course eastward from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Cape Town, South Africa, via the South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the remote outposts of Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Islands in the South Atlantic. The ship then heads north along Africa’s west coast to the Canary Islands and Morocco before crossing the Strait of Gibraltar into the Alboran and Mediterranean seas. The May 10 voyage includes two full days in Casablanca, Morocco, to provide guests additional time to tour more-inland Marrakesh.
World Navigator also delivers the most compelling Mediterranean destinations throughout Spain, France and Italy. A special eight-night Grand Prix voyage, departing May 21, features two nights in Monaco to catch the race. In the heart of the season, travelers can also voyage in the Adriatic, Greek Isles and Turkey. World Navigator then retraces her course westward in early autumn through the Mediterranean and continues onward to Brazil and Argentina to arrive at Ushuaia on Nov. 9.
World Traveller will head north from Ushuaia on March 26 to sail along the Chilean and Peruvian coasts. A 12-night itinerary departing April 28 explores Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua. World Traveller also will transit the Panama Canal and cruise the Southern Caribbean before crossing the Atlantic to the Canary Islands.
From the Canary Islands, World Traveller features two 10-night voyages that combine the archipelago with Morocco. Both departures include overnights in Casablanca, but the June 6 voyage includes a call at Safi to access Marrakesh, while the June 16 voyage includes calls at Cadiz, Spain and Portimao, Portugal. The ship then continues north to the British Isles, Ireland, Norwegian Fjords and Greenland for July.
World Traveller crosses the north 66th parallel in August to offer multiple opportunities to see the Northern Lights, including three Arctic expeditions in Svalbard. Then the ship will operate an Iceland circumnavigation voyage. The ship heads southbound via the British Isles, Ireland, France and Spain to conclude its season on Oct. 16 at Lisbon.
World Navigator, launched in August 2021, and World Traveller, launching in October 2022, both feature 98 suites, solo suites with no single supplements, and staterooms. Three additional sister ships – World Seeker, World Adventurer and World Discoverer – will join the fleet through 2024.
For more information, click here.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Atlas Ocean Voyages, Antarctica, Africa, Central America, Europe, Mediterranean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS