Atlas Ocean Voyages To Unveil Suites for Single Travelers
Claudette Covey June 21, 2021
Atlas Ocean Voyages will unveil what is believed to be the cruise industry’s first suites for solo travelers, beginning with World Navigator’s March 22, 2022 sailing – and with no single supplement.
The 183-square-foot Solo Suites will be equipped with plush queen-size beds set between two nightstands with USB and power outlets, and appointed in “retro-chic, simply elegant decor,” the luxe-adventure line said.
The suites will also have 42-inch televisions; “rich wood” desks; mini-fridges stocked with guests’ preferred beverages; bathrooms with rain showers and L’Occitane bath amenities; and two clothes closets and one shoe closet.
“We are always searching for ways to elevate and innovate the luxe-adventure experience,” said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages.
“As the first new luxury product in the industry for more than two decades, Atlas is already poised as the industry’s most-inclusive luxe experience. Atlas’ new Solo Suites is another example of how we are catering to the new lifestyles and preferences of the modern luxury traveler.”
The 196-passenger World Navigator is scheduled to debut on Aug. 4, 2021, from Athens to Alexandria, Egypt, and will call at a variety of Greek Island ports along the way.
