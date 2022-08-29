Atlas Ocean Voyages Unveils Second Guest Sails Free Offer
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Atlas Ocean Voyages Donald Wood August 29, 2022
Atlas Ocean Voyages announced a Second Guest Sails Free offer for travelers looking to embark on a once-in-a-lifetime Antarctica expedition this winter.
Customers can choose among 20 expeditions aboard World Navigator and Atlas’ newest ship, World Traveller, departing November 18 through March 22, 2023, on nine- to 12-night itineraries, sailing roundtrip from Ushuaia, Argentina.
Atlas’ Second Guest Sails Free offer is applicable for all new bookings made with a deposit from August 31 through September 6 in a Veranda- or Horizon-category stateroom. Expedition fares start at $7,499 per stateroom.
Travelers can choose a special nine-night Chilean Fjords expedition, departing December 12, with all guests enjoying a complimentary, roundtrip charter flight between Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Ushuaia.
Passengers also receive an Atlas expedition parka as part of their all-inclusive expedition.
Travelers can make up to two landings daily aboard zodiacs to visit penguin rookeries, scientific outposts and abandoned whaling relics, as well as enjoy seaborn water safaris to study icebergs and catch sightings of seals, large seabirds, whales and other marine wildlife. Guests can also opt to kayak and paddle board in the serene surroundings for an additional fee.
Each suite and stateroom also include robes, slippers, an expedition binocular for use while on board and butler service for suite guests. All passengers are responsible for government taxes and port fees and the Second Guest Sails Free offer is not combinable with other promotions.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Exclusively Ours, Inclusively Yours at ALG Vacations®Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Celebrate Windstar’s 35th Anniversary with a President’s Cruise in Tahiti
-
For more information on Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS