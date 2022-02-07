Azamara Debuts New Miami Headquarters
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff February 07, 2022
Azamara has debuted its new headquarters in Miami.
The new global corporate headquarters is in the city's Coconut Grove neighborhood. The move comes as Azamara transitioned to becoming its own independent cruise company in 2021.
Azamara said that the cruise line's new office is designed to evoke the laidback environment of its Coconut Grove neighborhood, which mirrors the company’s philosophy onboard, and will also place a focus on the shoreside team’s wellbeing by introducing a new hybrid work environment and more flexible paid time off policy for all employees.
“Coconut Grove is a perfect fit for Azamara’s Global Corporate Headquarters as this unique community allows them to attract the creative talent they look for to design the boutique experiences they strive to deliver,” said Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava. “Azamara plays an important role in the return of Miami’s vibrant cruise industry, with the Port of Miami continuing to rank as the number one passenger port with the world’s largest cruise operations.”
The offices were designed by Studio 5 Design & Associates team, the same team that designed The Den, a central lively lounge on all of Azamara’s ships.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
For more information on Florida
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS