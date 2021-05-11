Azamara Prepares Health Protocols To Resume Sailing in August
May 11, 2021
Boutique cruise line Azamara has unveiled the health protocols that will be in place when it returns to service with cruises from Athens, Greece, starting Aug. 28 on the Azamara Quest.
The cruise line – known for its Destination Immersion experiences – will sail with advanced screening protocols such as fully vaccinated crew and guests, enhanced sanitation measures and enhanced medical services.
Azamara will continue to evaluate these protocols and update them as public health standards and the global situation evolves. Booked guests and travel partners will be advised of the latest requirements before departure.
“Since we suspended our sailings over a year ago, we’ve had time to develop a strong restart plan and build on our existing health and safety protocols to ensure peace of mind for guests and crew, especially when it comes to traveling within our new world,” said Azamara President Carol Cabezas.
The company plans to operate five seven-day cruises to Limassol, Cyprus and Rhodes, Heraklion, Santorini and Mykonos, Greece.
All guests will be required to be fully vaccinated two weeks prior to sailing, in addition to providing a negative SARS-CoV-2 test result. Once aboard, complimentary COVID-19 testing and medical evaluations will be available.
With new HVAC filtration systems, the air indoors aboard each of Azamara’s ships is comparable to the fresh sea air, the company said. This advanced filtration system takes in fresh air and moves it through a two-stage filter, plus copper coils, to eliminate 99.99 percent of germs, “making the transmission of aerosol particles between spaces extremely low to virtually impossible,” Azamara said in a press release.
Advanced cleaning protocols and guidelines approved by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) and recommended by the Healthy Sail Panel will be followed. Every part of the ships, from bow to stern, will be regularly cleaned and sanitized. New standards include enhanced team member training, use of EPA-certified disinfectants and techniques like electrostatic spraying.
An enhanced medical facility will be onboard each Azamara vessel, with more equipment, a dedicated infectious control officer and new isolation staterooms. New agreements will be in place with local governments, hospitals and transportation partners to ensure guests a safe return home.
For more information on the protocols, click here.
