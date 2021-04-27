Azamara Announces Return to Sailing With New Greece Voyages
Laurie Baratti April 27, 2021
Azamara, the boutique cruise line specializing in Destination Immersion experiences, today announced that its return to the high seas will come on August 28, 2021, when the Azamara Quest will set sail on five back-to-back, Greece Country-Intensive Voyages and one classic Mediterranean sailing.
The restart will also represent the first time Azamara sails as an independent cruise company. Each of these will be seven-day cruises, with a total of 18 late-night stays in Grecian ports, including Santorini, Rhodes and Heraklion. The special voyages will open for reservations on May 11, 2021.
"Over the past year, our team—ship to shoreside—continued to connect with our guests and travel partners. Our biggest takeaway is the desire everyone has to sail again, and we are excited to share that we can finally make this dream come true," said President of Azamara, Carol Cabezas. "There's no better way to return to service than in a country Azamara knows best, Greece. Our return to sail wouldn't be possible without the support from Honorable Minister [of Tourism] Harry Theoharis, the local government and port authorities, and we are extremely grateful for welcoming us back into this beautiful and culturally rich destination."
"We're looking forward to welcoming Azamara and its guests in Greece in August," remarked Theoharis. "We fully support the line's return to cruising in the Aegean waters and we are sure that all of its passengers will have unique experiences in our beautiful destinations.''
Azamara will require all guests and crew members to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with a minimum of 14 days having passed since receiving their second (or final) injection. The upmarket cruise line plans to reveal its updated health and safety protocols, informed by Healthy Sail Panel guidelines, once the sailings open for booking.
With various travel requirements and restrictions for the summer season still unconfirmed throughout most of Europe, all sailings of Azamara Journey and Azamara Pursuit remain suspended through September 2021. Current sailings scheduled aboard Azamara Quest through October 2, 2021, are also suspended, though she will sail the new Country-Intensive Voyages starting in August.
Azamara will provide those guests impacted by summer suspensions with various flexible options for rebooking their voyages or receiving refunds. Guests who book future Azamara departures, including the new Greece Country-Intensive Voyages, can also benefit from the boutique line’s ‘Cruise With Confidence’ policy, which offers flexibility for reservations that are booked and paid for in full by May 31, 2021, on sailings through April 30, 2022.
