Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Announces Second ArtSea Cruise
Mia Taylor November 13, 2019
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has just announced its second ArtSea Cruise experience, a getaway that brings musicians, street artists and more together for a two-night adventure.
The cruise, which will depart from West Palm Beach, Florida and visit Grand Bahama Island, will feature EDM legends Afrobeta and DJ Wags and artists Jose Sabate “PEZ” and Dasic Fernandez.
“ArtSea was created to provide travelers who are passionate about the arts a unique way to cultivate that passion while enjoying a getaway to paradise,” said Fred Greene, vice president of marketing for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.
“This one of a kind floating celebration of the arts is a great option for South Florida locals – as well as those visiting the region for Art Basel - the chance to witness live art installations from popular street artists, and incredible musical performances, with breathtaking ocean views as a backdrop.”
Billed as one of the largest artistic experiences at sea, the cruise will include up close and personal experiences with street artists like Wynwood Walls, The London Police, Jordan Betten and Ernesto Maranje.
Once travelers arrive on Grand Bahama Island, there will also be live painting sessions featuring Sam El Greco, Pez Barcelona, Demsky and Adam Neate, among others.
There will also be opportunities to create unique hand-crafted artwork that can serve as a keepsake for family and friends.
The event will also include performances by Jo Mersa Marley, as well as music by world-renowned and Grammy-nominated Reggae band, Third World.
Contributing partners of the second annual ArtSea Cruise experience include GreenSheen Paint and Brightline.
GreenSheen Paint is an eco-friendly national supplier of premium latex paint that donated $20,000 worth of paint towards the event – providing guests with an ample supply of materials to create their own masterpiece or two.
With Brightline now onboard, travelers can easily reach the Port of Palm Beach with the cruise line’s all-new package that includes a roundtrip train ride and rideshare credit starting at just $15 per person.
The cruise departs on November 30. Prices start at $129 per person.
