Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Brings Cruise & Stay Program to Nassau
Travel Agent Patrick Clarke October 15, 2019
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has added Nassau to its innovative Cruise & Stay Program helping travel agents drive revenue and increase bookings.
Nassau joins Grand Bahama Island as the program's second destination.
Agents can now offer clients visiting Nassau the option to extend their cruise with a resort vacation of up to six nights at a number of properties, including premier launch partners in the all-inclusive Melia Nassau Beach Resort at Cable Beach, SLS at Baha Mar and Comfort Suites on Paradise Island, among others.
Guests booking a Cruise & Stay package to Nassau will sail aboard Grand Classica from West Palm Beach. Notable onboard features include a sun deck with a swimming pool, al fresco dining with excellent views, full-service spas, interactive kids' programs and a slew of entertainment options such as nightly theater performances and live bands.
Agents will receive a base commission of 15 percent with no non-commissionable fees. Commissionable prices for a four-night cruise and stay start at $389 per person, based on double occupancy and not including gratuities, taxes and fees.
"We greatly appreciate our valued travel advisor partners for helping make the Cruise & Stay Program a success on Grand Bahama Island over the years, and we are excited to introduce the program on Nassau—creating an additional way for them to drive bookings and increase overall revenue," said Francis Riley SVP sales & marketing of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, in a statement.
"With this program, and with the support of our travel advisor partners, we will be a major driver of economic support for Nassau, bringing hundreds of thousands of tourists each year to Nassau-based hotels, benefitting the island’s post-Hurricane Dorian recovery effort."
Agents will also be pleased to learn that the cruise line will roll out several special perks on bookings through the end of 2019, including a free specialty dinner on the first night at sea, five free drinks per stateroom, a free onboard wine tasting and 400 Paradise Reward points towards a free cruise. What's more, kids eat and sail free.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line resumed commercial operations to Grand Bahama post-Hurricane Dorian with two-night round-trip sailings from Palm Beach late last month.
