Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Announces Voluntary Pause on Sailing Season
March 14, 2020
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced a voluntary and temporary pause to its cruising schedule, canceling all sailings from March 15 through April 8. Grand Celebration will resume operations with its April 10 cruise. The official statement from CEO Oneil Khosa is as follows:
“At Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the health, safety and well-being of our guests and crew is paramount. At the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), we have made the difficult decision to temporarily suspend our sailing schedule. All cruises have been canceled from March 15 through April 8, 2020. Grand Celebration will resume operations with its scheduled April 10 departure.
We are in communication with all guests booked on a canceled sailing, as well as with our travel advisor partners, who have a variety of options available to them under our recently updated Sail with Ease policy. Those with specific questions should call 800-374-4363. We look forward to getting back to business as usual and welcoming travelers onboard our Bahamas cruises very soon.”
As a result of the change to Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s sailing schedule, the shipping of bins to the Bahamas will also pause. Those with bins must visit the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line warehouse to collect their items.
SOURCE: Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line press release
