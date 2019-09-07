Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Completes Successful Dorian Humanitarian Cruise
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Grand Celebration arrived at its home port, the Port of Palm Beach, at 7:30 a.m. this morning with more than 1,100 Bahamian residents who were evacuated as a result of Hurricane Dorian. The cruise line spent nearly a full day clearing potential evacuees, including vetting their visa and passport documentation.
Key Facts and Figures from This Cruise:
—Grand Celebration departed Port of Palm Beach on Thursday, September 5, with nearly 300 first responders and volunteers, as well as 200 Bahamian residents who were stranded in South Florida during Hurricane Dorian.
—Among the first responders who cruised, there were numerous representatives from the West Palm Beach Fire Rescue, more than 60 medical professionals, and other small humanitarian groups.
—Ship personnel prepared 850 boxed lunches and delivered them to local shelters.
—The ship was loaded with 150 palettes, totaling more than 225,000 pounds of supplies, including water, food, personal hygiene products, medical equipment, generators, and more. Four of these palettes were exclusively dog food.
—100 additional Bahamian bins were also transported, sent from family members in South Florida and delivered directly to Grand Bahama Island residents – who picked them up in Freeport.
—In addition to delivering supplies, medical personnel onboard also delivered a baby (when visiting a local facility in Freeport)!
Bahamians who traveled to Palm Beach via Grand Celebration were met upon arrival at the port by volunteers from various South Florida nonprofits, as well as representatives from the Bahamian Relief Consortium.
Call for Donations: While Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line touched many lives during this humanitarian cruise, there is still more work to be done. Local South Florida residents who wish to drop off supplies to aid the residents of Grand Bahama Island can still deliver them to the cruise line’s Riviera Beach warehouse at 301 Broadway Ave., Bay #7, in Riviera Beach, FL 33404. For the complete list of supplies needed and to make a monetary donation, please visit www.MissionResolve.org.
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has canceled its September 7,9, and 11 sailings. Its next commercial sailing departs Friday, September 13.
