Last updated: 05:59 PM ET, Fri April 03 2020

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Resumes Sailings Mother’s Day Weekend

Laurie Baratti April 03, 2020

The Grand Classica and Grand Celebration, ships apart of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line fleet
PHOTO: The Grand Classica and Grand Celebration, ships apart of the Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line fleet. (photo via Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line)

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line announced today that it’s extending the suspension of all sailings through May 6, 2020, as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Its ship, the Grand Celebration, is now scheduled to resume operations on Friday, May 8, 2020, with the expectation that it will be able to welcome passengers aboard just in time to celebrate Mother’s Day weekend.

Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, stated, “At Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, the wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our top priority. While we understand that this news is disappointing for many of our valued guests, we believe that further suspension is necessary to ensure their continued safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are in communication with all guests booked on a canceled sailing, as well as with our travel advisor partners, and we are offering a 125-percent Future Cruise Credit for all guests booked on a canceled sailing. We wish everyone the very best at this time and look forward to providing you a better way to getaway again soon.”

The Caribbean carrier’s updated “Sail with Ease” policy automatically issues a 125-percent Future Cruise Credit for guests who have two-night cruise and ‘Cruise & Stay’ bookings that need to be canceled due to the extended COVID-19-related suspension. Affected guests need only call customer service at (800) 374-4363 to transfer their booking to any future sailing date through December 31, 2021.

While the cruise line is encouraging guests to opt for the incentivized Future Cruise Credit, those who would prefer their money back are entitled to receive a 100-percent refund of the two-night cruise or ‘Cruise & Stay’ package price, including taxes, fees, charges and any pre-paid amenity or package.

For more information, visit bahamasparadisecruise.com.

Laurie Baratti
