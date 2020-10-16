Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Pushes Back Sail Date to December
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Claudette Covey October 16, 2020
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line, which was scheduled to resume operations with the Grand Celebration on Nov. 4, 2020, postponed the date to December 18, 2020, with Grand Classica sailing instead.
“While we are eager to return to sea, the overall health and safety of our guests and crew remain our top priority. Instead of returning to Grand Bahama Island onboard Grand Celebration, we’ve decided to return onboard Grand Classica, which features larger deck space and nearly 100 fewer staterooms,” said Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line CEO Oneil Khosa.
“The guest-to-space ratio onboard the Grand Classica is one of the highest in its class and rivals many of our contemporary peers. This change, coupled with a capped capacity of 60 percent, will further ensure that our guests and crew members can easily maintain required social distancing onboard.”
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is the only cruise line with daily departures from West Palm Beach, Fla., call at either Grand Bahama Island or Nassau onboard Grand Celebration or Grand Classica.
“We will continue to work closely with the Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the Bahamian government as we prepare to return to Grand Bahama Island,” said Khosa. “We appreciate the unwavering support and patience of our partners and crew during this challenging time, and we look forward to welcoming guests back onboard soon.”
