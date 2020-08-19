Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s New 'Micro-Deposits for Micro-Cations' Offer
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Laurie Baratti August 19, 2020
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line just announced the launch of its new ‘Micro-Deposits for Micro-Cations’ offer. Beginning today, would-be cruisegoers can make reservations aboard short sailings to Grand Bahama Island or Nassau for early 2021 and pay a deposit of just $25 per person, plus enjoy a $50 onboard credit, ten free drinks, free WiFi and kids even sail for free.
For those dreaming of a blissful escape to the exotic Caribbean islands right now without being quite sure what the future holds, the cruise line is offering extra peace-of-mind by enabling travelers to book their getaways today only with minimal deposit and pay in full later.
“Now more than ever, everyone can use a getaway to paradise, and we are thrilled to see that many travelers are ready to make plans to set sail in 2021 on a quick micro-cation that departs close to home,” said Oneil Khosa, CEO of Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line.
“While we anxiously await cruising again, we wanted to incentivize travelers that can’t wait to get back to sea by rolling out this new, limited-time offer—giving them a chance to save now and sail later. Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is the leader in providing quick, two-night micro-cations, and we’re looking forward to welcoming everyone onboard soon!”
Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is the only cruise operator with daily departures from West Palm Beach, Florida, sailing guests to either Grand Bahama Island or Nassau aboard its vessels, Grand Celebration or Grand Classica.
While onboard, passengers can partake in such delights as al fresco dining, full-service spas, various entertainment options—including the popular Par-a-Dice Casino—and younger sailors take advantage of interactive kids’ programs.
Each ship offers distinct onboard dining venues that exemplify the line’s uniquely comfortable brand of luxury. Take, for instance, The Rock Grill, an interactive dining option where guests cook their own meats and veggies on a hot lava rock; or Admiral’s Steak & Seafood, where featured menu items include Angus Beef Carpaccio and Peruvian Sea Bass.
Guests can count on kicking back and enjoying a safe and stress-free micro-cation thanks to a variety of robust health and safety measures that Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has designed in alignment with CDC guidelines.
Currently scheduled to resume sailing in October 2020, has been working around the clock to implement newly-enhanced, protective protocols, from check-in to disembarkation. To allow for adequate physical distancing, onboard capacity is being reduced by 40 percent, two-passenger stateroom decks will be closed to avoid crowding and passengers are expected to practice social distancing throughout the course of their sailing.
While Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line has always maintained extremely high sanitation standards, it is stepping up precautions even further. Guest accommodations, common areas, recreational facilities and dining areas will all undergo frequent and thorough cleaning, fogging, and wiping procedures using medical-grade disinfectants. Customers can learn more about the line’s new, COVID-19-targeted operations here.
For more information, visit bahamasparadisecruise.com.
