Broadway Star Rachel York to Headline Crystal Voyage Along the Danube
Internationally acclaimed singer and star of stage and screen, Rachel York, will enchant Crystal River Cruises’ guests with her musical talents and engaging personality aboard Crystal Ravel’s September 1, 2019 sailing along the Danube River.
During the seven-day voyage, York will treat guests to a special performance and will share experiences from her colorful career during Q&A sessions as part of the company’s popular “Crystal on Broadway” programming. York is also godmother to sister ship Crystal Debussy and performed at her 2018 inauguration.
“This region of Europe is overflowing with musical and artistic heritage, which will only be enhanced by Rachel’s incredible talents on board,” said Walter Littlejohn, Vice President and Managing Director of Crystal River Cruises. “As Rachel is part of the Crystal Family, we are thrilled to welcome her back on board and share this intimate musical experience with our guests.”
York’s extensive credits include “Head Over Heels,” a musical comedy produced by Gwyneth Paltrow, Jordan Roth and others, and featuring the distinctive hits of the GO-GOs, the first all-female rock band. Her stage portfolio has also included critically acclaimed Broadway turns in “City of Angels,” “Victor/Victoria” with Crystal Serenity godmother Dame Julie Andrews and “Disaster! The Musical.”
She has given award-winning performances in “Anything Goes,” “Kiss Me Kate,” “Camelot” and “The 101 Dalmatians Musical,” and many others. On screen, she is best known for her roles in “One Fine Day” featuring George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer and the starring role in the Lucille Ball biopic “Lucy.”
The voyage sails round-trip from Vienna, exploring Esztergom and Budapest, Hungary; Bratislava, Slovakia; and Krems, Melk and Linz, Austria. During the itinerary, guests can explore the sites and stories pivotal to the region’s history of creative genius.
A full-day excursion to Salzburg, a visit to Vienna’s Schönbrunn Palace, an exclusive Signature Event at Budapest’s glass-domed Buda Castle courtyard and dozens of other enriching experiences illustrate the romantic and storied legacies.
Fares for Crystal Ravel’s September 1, 2019 “Danube Dreams & Discoveries” voyage begin at $3,499 per person when booked by June 30, 2019.
The line’s four new river vessels are the river cruising industry’s first and only all-balcony, all-suite, all-butler vessels in Europe, with every category of accommodation positioned above the water line. All suites feature Panoramic Balcony-Windows and walk-in closets and dual vanity in the bathrooms are featured in most categories.
All feature private butler service in every room category, king-sized beds, ETRO amenities, robes and slippers, and wall-mounted flat-screen HD TVs. Each suite offers Apple iPad devices that serve as Digital Directories for many guests’ onboard needs, from dry cleaning and butler service to room service and dining reservations, as well as concierge and Crystal Collection inquiries. Additional enticing features include farm-to-table cuisine in multiple, open-seating eateries: the elegant Waterside Restaurant, namesake Bistro cafés and the exclusive Vintage Room; and the Palm Court for entertainment, enrichment presentations and sweeping views of the countryside.
