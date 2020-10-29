Canada Extends Ban on Most Cruise Ships Through Feb. 28, 2021
The Canadian government on Oct. 29 extended the ban on most cruise ships from sailing in Canadian waters until Feb. 28, 2021.
The ban impacts ships with overnight accommodations carrying more than 100 people and comes just days before the U.S. no-sail order is scheduled to expire. The cruise industry is anxiously waiting to see if it will expire or be extended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Canada's Transport Minister Marc Garneau took the step “given the ongoing situation with COVID-19,” according to a news release.
“As Canadians are doing their part to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, the Government of Canada is working hard to ensure Canada’s transportation system remains safe,” Garneau said in the statement. “The extension of these temporary measures for cruise ships and other passenger vessels in Canada reflects our ongoing work with all levels of government, transportation industry stakeholders, and Indigenous peoples to help ensure appropriate measures are in place."
Canada’s ban on cruise ships was first announced on March 19 and then on May 30 was extended until Oct. 31, 2020, which killed the summer cruise season in Canada and Alaska.
Those who do not comply with the prohibition could be subject to penalties of $5,000 per day for individuals and $25,000 per day for corporations.
Also, passenger vessels carrying more than 12 people and pleasure craft continue to be prohibited from Arctic coastal waters. The ban does not apply to craft used by local communities for essential transportation, subsistence fishing, harvesting and hunting.
Garneau’s news release said essential passenger vessels, such as ferries and water taxis, should continue following government protocols, which could include reduced passenger capacity, physical distancing, mask wearing, and enhanced cleaning and hygiene measures.
There is no national ban for smaller cruise ships certified to carry 100 or fewer passengers and crew. They must follow provincial, territorial, local and regional health authority protocols for timelines and processes around their operations.
