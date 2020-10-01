CDC Officially Extends No Sail Order for Cruises
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood October 01, 2020
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Wednesday night that it had extended its No Sail Order and Suspension of Further Embarkation through October 31.
According to the CDC’s official website, the ban on passenger cruising from U.S. ports was originally issued on March 14 as hundreds of cases of coronavirus were confirmed on ships, including several COVID-19 related deaths.
CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield advocated for the ban to be extended through February 2021, but a recent report suggests U.S. Vice President Mike Pence vetoed the decision in favor of the October 31 date, which coincides with a voluntary suspension announced by the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).
“When health and safety protocols were apparently observed, resuming passenger operations significantly burdened public health authorities by creating the need for additional SARS-CoV-2 testing, isolation of infected travelers, contact tracing and quarantine of exposed people,” the CDC said in a statement.
Executive members of the CLIA are also reportedly scheduled to meet with government officials at the White House on Friday.
Since the viral pandemic shut down the cruise industry, companies have been working on health protocols to ensure a safe return to sailing. Royal Caribbean International and Norwegian Cruise Line even came together to form a Healthy Sail Panel as a way to unify the industry moving forward.
The Healthy Sail Panel submitted its recommendations to the CDC last week, which included proposals for cruise lines to conduct entry testing for all passengers and crew, daily temperature checks, mask recommendations and more.
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS