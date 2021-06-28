Carnival Adds New Functionality to HUB App
Carnival Cruise Line announced new functionality for its HUB app.
HUB now offers new food and beverage features, spa and shore excursion booking capabilities, virtual queues and health and safety information in order to provide a more contactless and convenient cruise experience onboard.
“In today’s world, smartphones have become ubiquitous for travelers, and they provide a great platform to help our guests make the most of their cruise vacation. We continue to leverage the popularity of the HUB App to enhance our guests’ pre-cruise and onboard experience,” said Ron Dillehay, Carnival’s vice president of guest marketing & technology. “The updates we are announcing today will build upon the convenient features that have made the HUB App the most popular app in cruising, and further enhance our guest experience onboard.”
Expanded Food Delivery, Additional F&B Capabilities
The HUB now has expanded food and beverage capability that goes beyond beer and pizza ordering. The app will now include delivery for a variety of culinary options. It will also provide access to dining check-in functionality in addition to Your Time Dining.
Menus onboard will also be digitized and available via a QR code.
Virtual Reservations & Queuing
HUB will also make it possible for passengers to reserve seats virtually for various venues onboard and be alerted when it is time to arrive. Select locations with virtual queues will also be accessible via the app. Guests will be alerted when it is their turn in line.
HUB can also be used to secure tickets for BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea debuting on Mardi Gras July 31 from Port Canaveral, Florida.
New Safety Content
Guests will also be able to access important health and safety information through the HUB app. It will allow passengers to submit necessary health information, including a health questionnaire and other time-saving steps prior to departure, and new safety content, including new notifications to help guests complete their muster check-in onboard.
These new features are just the beginning. Carnival indicated that more new features for HUB will be forthcoming.
