Carnival Cancels More Cruises, Suspends San Diego Season
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton January 25, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled some cruises through November 2021 as it moves ships in preparation for its phased-in return to cruising this year. Here are the moves announced on Jan. 25, 2021.
– The Carnival Magic, Carnival Paradise and Carnival Valor will not re-enter service after dry-dock projects until November 2021. Therefore, voyages on Carnival Magic from Norfolk (embarkations Sept. 29-Oct. 30), Carnival Paradise from Tampa (embarkations June 5-Oct. 28) and Carnival Valor from New Orleans (embarkations Sept. 16-Oct. 28) have been canceled.
– Carnival Miracle’s planned seasonal service from San Diego has been suspended until further notice, and sailings out of San Diego that were available for sale through April 2023 have been canceled, with the exception of seven voyages to Hawaii, which will now sail from Long Beach instead.
– Carnival Radiance’s dry-dock project has been moved to September, with a planned arrival to Long Beach in November 2021.
With Carnival Miracle’s reposition to Long Beach, the ship will assume the three- and four-day itineraries for Carnival Radiance from May 3 to Nov. 1, 2021, as well as the seven Hawaii cruises. In addition, Carnival Miracle will launch a new program of four- and five-day cruises to Mexico during the winter season, beginning November 2021 and continuing through April 2023.
Carnival is advising guests and travel agents of these changes. When possible, West Coast guests are being transferred to the Carnival Miracle from Carnival Radiance, or the retention of their Hawaiian sailing from Long Beach instead.
With this change, Carnival will eventually run a three-ship operation from Long Beach: Carnival Panorama sailing seven-day Mexican Riviera itineraries and Carnival Radiance operating three- and four-day itineraries year-round, with Carnival Miracle operating four- and five-day Mexico and 14-day Hawaii itineraries during the winter.
“Like so much about this current global situation, we are adapting our plans as circumstances evolve and we are able to confirm alternatives,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We are disappointed that our return to seasonal ports like Norfolk and San Diego has been impacted and appreciate the support of those port partners and communities. The support of our guests, travel agents, ports and business partners has truly been overwhelming as we work through this situation.”
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Hawaii, San Diego, California, Mexico
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS