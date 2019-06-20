Carnival Cancels Three Vista Sailings Due to Propulsion Issues
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled at least three upcoming sailings aboard the Carnival Vista due to an ongoing technical issue affecting the ship's propulsion systems.
The cruise line is canceling Carnival Vista's July 6, July 13 and July 20 departures to the Caribbean to allow the necessary time for adequate repairs.
"The Carnival Vista has been experiencing an issue affecting its maximum cruising speed," Carnival said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we will be unable to operate the above voyages, as it is necessary to remove the ship from service to complete the required repairs."
The ship will be taken out of service next month and is expected to return by July 27.
"We sincerely apologize for the unanticipated disruption to your vacation plans. We are deeply disappointed that we will not be able to deliver the cruise we had planned for you."
Affected customers will receive a full refund of cruise fares, including pre-purchased shore excursions and other items, the cruise line confirmed. "Since we'd love nothing more than to welcome you back, we will be extending a 100 percent future cruise credit. The credit must be used to rebook a sailing taking place before December 20, 2020," Carnival said.
Guests will also be reimbursed up to $200 per person for any independent air expenses and/or change fees by submitting supporting documentation to airreimbursements@carnival.com.
Thursday's news comes just days after the Carnival Vista was forced to extend a Western Caribbean itinerary due to the propulsion issues.
Launched as recently as 2016, Carnival Vista operates itineraries out of Galveston, Texas, sailing throughout the Western Caribbean.
