Carnival Vista Extends Cruise Due to Technical Complications
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Laurie Baratti June 16, 2019
Passengers aboard the Carnival Vista’s Western Caribbean are getting a little more—or a little less, depending on your perspective—than they bargained for today.
Cruise-goers were advised that they'll have an additional day added onto their original seven-day cruise due to technical issues affecting Vista's propulsion systems. This is the second announcement and adjustment made to this sailing’s schedule since it departed Galveston yesterday.
Prior to embarkation, guests of the June 15 departure were advised of alterations in the itinerary, which canceled its ports of call in Jamaica and Grand Cayman, replacing them with a stop at Mahogany Bay, Isla Roatan—this being in addition to those already scheduled for Costa Maya and Cozumel.
According to Cruise Radio, Carnival had issued a memo to ticket-holders earlier this week, explaining that the change was being made because: “the ship is experiencing an issue affecting its maximum cruising speed.” Guests were then given the opportunity to cancel for a full refund, plus a 50-percent cruise credit for future use and coverage of any air-related expenses and associated change fees.
Now, the call at Mahogany Bay is also being scrapped in favor of an additional day at sea before docking back in Galveston, where Vista had been scheduled to arrive back on Saturday, June 22—a date that has now been pushed back to Sunday, June 23, with the addition of an eighth cruise day. It’s still unclear exactly how this delay will impact the next scheduled sailing, which was planned to depart Galveston on June 22.
Reportedly, a note from the captain read, "While initial work has begun by the ship’s technical team, we will need more time to assess the time frame for the full repair. We will inform our guests if any changes are needed on future sailings.”
In a compensatory effort, Carnival is issuing each passenger a 50-percent credit on future cruises; reimbursement of air-related and flight change fees; a $200 onboard credit posted to their Sign and Sail account; and, obviously, receive a full refund of any shore excursions they had booked for the now-canceled Mahogany Bay stop. For those who purchased CHEERS or Bottomless Bubbles packages, Carnival is providing a complimentary extension of those services through the eighth day of the cruise.
Launched in 2016, Carnival Vista operates itineraries out of Galveston, Texas, traveling throughout the Western Caribbean, and sailing year-round alongside Carnival Dream and Carnival Freedom from the Gulf Coast port.
For more information, visit Carnival.com.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS