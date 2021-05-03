Last updated: 10:11 AM ET, Mon May 03 2021

Carnival Celebrates Travel Advisor Day With Rewards, Tool Kit

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton May 03, 2021

The Mardi Gras will use LNG fuel.
Carnival's new 5,200-passenger Mardi Gras. (Photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

In honor of National Travel Advisor Day on May 5, Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating with a special webinar, a rewards points offer and a new tool kit.

“At Carnival, we know that we couldn’t do what we do without the amazing work that travel advisors provide for their clients each and every day,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Agents Are Back!
Travel graphic cartoon
Cruise Planners

Cruise Planners Brings Back In-Person Training and Events

Reconnection Experience at Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos

Business Gains Momentum for Travel Advisors at Playa’s...

Tampa Bay, skyline, river, buildings

gallery icon Unlock Tampa Bay's Treasures With Travel Agent Academy

Woman working from the computer

Virtuoso Readies Travel Advisors for Rise in Demand

“For nearly 50 years, travel advisors have been with us every step of the way, and now more than ever, National Travel Advisor Day provides us with the opportunity to let our agency partners know how much they are valued and appreciated. They are true rock stars!”

Travel advisors can join Perez and Brand Ambassador John Heald for a travel advisor-themed “From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE” webinar on May 5. The webinar includes a chance to win a variety of prizes including the line’s Travel Agents Rock T-shirts. All advisors who attend will also receive an offer to book their next personal cruise with Carnival.

In addition, travel advisors who are members of Carnival’s “Loyalty Rocks! Rewards Program” will receive 50 bonus rewards points in honor of National Travel Advisor Day. Rewards points can be used for a variety of items, including gift cards, electronics and home goods.

Carnival has also developed a tool kit that includes a virtual background and social media posts that agents can use when participating on virtual sales calls and social media posts.

National Travel Advisor Day coincides with National Travel and Tourism Week sponsored by U.S. Travel Association, of which Carnival President Christine Duffy currently serves as its chair.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Theresa Norton

Theresa Norton
Norwegian Escape

NCL Gifting Educators Free Cruises, School Donations

Norwegian Cruise Line

Port Canaveral Becomes First Port To Distribute Vaccines

Disney Celebrates New Cruise Ship By Donating $1 Million to Make-A-Wish

Uniworld Launches Second 2022 Mystery Cruise

American Cruise Lines Offers First Washington DC Port Call in 60-Plus Years

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS