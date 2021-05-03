Carnival Celebrates Travel Advisor Day With Rewards, Tool Kit
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton May 03, 2021
In honor of National Travel Advisor Day on May 5, Carnival Cruise Line is celebrating with a special webinar, a rewards points offer and a new tool kit.
“At Carnival, we know that we couldn’t do what we do without the amazing work that travel advisors provide for their clients each and every day,” said Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing.
“For nearly 50 years, travel advisors have been with us every step of the way, and now more than ever, National Travel Advisor Day provides us with the opportunity to let our agency partners know how much they are valued and appreciated. They are true rock stars!”
Travel advisors can join Perez and Brand Ambassador John Heald for a travel advisor-themed “From Adolfo’s Desk LIVE” webinar on May 5. The webinar includes a chance to win a variety of prizes including the line’s Travel Agents Rock T-shirts. All advisors who attend will also receive an offer to book their next personal cruise with Carnival.
In addition, travel advisors who are members of Carnival’s “Loyalty Rocks! Rewards Program” will receive 50 bonus rewards points in honor of National Travel Advisor Day. Rewards points can be used for a variety of items, including gift cards, electronics and home goods.
Carnival has also developed a tool kit that includes a virtual background and social media posts that agents can use when participating on virtual sales calls and social media posts.
National Travel Advisor Day coincides with National Travel and Tourism Week sponsored by U.S. Travel Association, of which Carnival President Christine Duffy currently serves as its chair.
Sponsored Content
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS