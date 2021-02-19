Carnival President Duffy Named Chair of US Travel Association
February 19, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy was elected the new national chair of the U.S. Travel Association.
Duffy, who most recently served on the board as first vice chair, will lead an executive committee and board representing a cross-section of travel business sectors.
“There has never been a more critical time for the travel industry to come together to effect change and drive a financial recovery,” Duffy said. “If nothing else, the past year has demonstrated the economic power of the travel sector, as well as the affinity Americans have for the social, intellectual, relaxation and joyful benefits of travel. I look forward to working with the great leaders of the travel and tourism industry to chart a path to a new level of success.”
U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Roger Dow said, “The board appreciates Christine’s guidance at this crucial time as we advance policies and programs to revive travel to and within the U.S.”
As national chair of U.S. Travel, Duffy will guide the board and association’s efforts to advance priorities focused on recovery and rebuilding of the U.S. travel industry and more.
Duffy joined Carnival Cruise Line, the flagship brand of Miami-based Carnival Corp., in 2015 after serving as president and CEO of the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA). She has also served as president and CEO of Maritz Travel Company.
In addition to Duffy, U.S. Travel installed other board officer positions. Vice Chairs are Julie Coker, president and CEO, San Diego Tourism Authority; Fred Dixon, president and CEO, NYC & Company; and Sharon Siskie, senior vice president-commercial strategy for Disney Signature Experiences, Disney.
Treasurer is Stephen Revetria, president of Giants Enterprises, San Francisco Giants. Secretary is Michael Dominguez, president and CEO, Associated Luxury Hotels International.
Duffy succeeds Destination DC President and CEO Elliott L. Ferguson, II, whose term as chair has concluded.
