Carnival Clarifies Vaccination Mandate for July Cruises From Galveston

Theresa Norton June 09, 2021

Carnival Vista Arrives at Port of Galveston.
Carnival Vista arrives at the Port of Galveston. (Photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line has clarified the COVID-19 requirements and protocols for its upcoming cruises from Galveston on Carnival Vista and Carnival Breeze starting in July.

The line originally said it can only accommodate vaccinated travelers, but a few days later said cruises will accommodate a small number of unvaccinated passengers.

Carnival Vista will operate cruises to Mahogany Bay in Honduras, Belize and Cozumel, starting July 3. Carnival Breeze will restart operations on July 15, but the itinerary hasn’t been finalized yet.

The guidelines were spelled out in a letter to booked passengers.

The July cruises will operate with at least 95 percent fully vaccinated guests, who will be required to present proof of vaccination at time of check-in. Vaccinated passengers will not be required to wear a facemask or maintain physical distancing while on board, the company said, but guests must follow local guidance at the destinations visited.

Carnival said CDC guidelines allow a small number of unvaccinated guests, including children under 12 who cannot be vaccinated, and exemptions as required by federal law.

“We plan to accommodate a small number of exemptions,” Carnival said. “Such guests are being asked to put their names on our list (online submissions only) for follow-up communication. There will be testing, mask requirements and other restrictions for unvaccinated guests who are granted an exemption.”

Theresa Norton
