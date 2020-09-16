Carnival Confirms Sale of Fascination and Imagination
Carnival Cruise Line confirmed the sale of the Carnival Fascination and Carnival Imagination, which had previously been put on long-term lay-up status, and removed them from published itineraries.
Carnival also delayed the return of four ships until they complete dry-dock enhancements in the first half of 2021.
The sale of two more ships follows the sale of Carnival Fantasy and Carnival Inspiration in July. Upon return to operations, Carnival will still operate four upgraded Fantasy-class ships – Carnival Ecstasy, Carnival Sensation, Carnival Elation and Carnival Paradise – which feature additional balcony staterooms as well as enhanced dining and entertainment options that are part of the line’s Fun Ship 2.0 enhancement program.
The company said the sale of Carnival Fascination, launched in 1994, and Carnival Imagination, introduced in 1995, is in line with Carnival Corp.’s plan to accelerate the removal of less-efficient ships from its fleet during the coronavirus pandemic.
“While we are sad to see Carnival Fascination and Carnival Imagination leave our fleet, it is a necessary move as it allows us to focus on ships that offer the greatest variety of features and stateroom accommodations for our guests,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.
The four ships that will enter dry dock next year and scheduled return dates are:
Carnival Magic itineraries operating from Miami will be canceled until March 13, 2021.
Carnival Paradise cruises from Tampa will be canceled until March 19, 2021.
Carnival Valor voyages from New Orleans will be canceled until April 29, 2021 (including the transatlantic cruise from New Orleans on Jan. 25 and the return from Barcelona on Feb. 26, 2021).
Carnival Spirit itineraries from Brisbane will be canceled through May 16, 2021, with the first sailing being the Singapore-to-Brisbane voyage departing on June 12, 2021.
“This extended pause in our operations has also impacted shipyard availability, and we’ve had to reschedule required dry docks,” Duffy said.
“As we continue to work through issues related to our eventual return to operations, we are committed to providing our guests and travel agent partners with certainty where we can, although we regret disappointing our guests. We appreciate the continued support and understanding of our guests and hope to welcome them back on board soon.”
