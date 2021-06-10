Carnival Cruise Line Confirms First Mardi Gras Sailing Date
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Janeen Christoff June 10, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line has revealed its plans for the next wave of its summer restart to cruising, which will include the first sailing for Mardi Gras.
The cruise line noted that Mardi Gras will begin sailing seven-day cruises to the eastern and western Caribbean from Port Canaveral on Saturday, July 31, 2021.
In addition, Carnival Magic will return from dry dock with a new hull design and sail four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean that were previously scheduled for Carnival Elation from August 7-October 7, 2021.
Those booked on Carnival Elation will be moved to Carnival Magic and new inventory will be available since Carnival Magic is a larger ship.
Carnival Magic will also operate three new six-day cruises and one new eight-day cruise from Port Canaveral between October 11-31, 2021.
Carnival Sunrise will enter service from Miami, effective Aug. 14, sailing four- and five-day cruises to The Bahamas and Caribbean.
Carnival Panorama will begin sailing from Long Beach, California, offering Mexican Riviera cruises.
Carnival Vista and Breeze (from Galveston), Carnival Horizon (from Miami) and Carnival Miracle (from Seattle to Alaska) will continue with their cruises through August that are part of the line’s restart plans in July.
The cruise line is extending its pause of cruising for the following ships: Carnival Pride (Baltimore), Carnival Sunshine (Charleston), Carnival Dream (Galveston), Carnival Ecstasy (Jacksonville), Carnival Liberty (Port Canaveral), Carnival Conquest (Miami), Carnival Sensation (Mobile) and Carnival Glory (New Orleans).
Guests will need to be vaccinated on August sailings.
Carnival will be providing more details directly to travel agents and guests next week.
“We are very excited to finally welcome guests on Mardi Gras,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “With our desire to preserve summer vacations for our Mardi Gras guests, we are going to find a later date to formally christen her so that we can operate these pre-inaugural sailings just as soon as we can.”
Duffy also noted that Carnival is excited to restart West Coast operations.
“We are excited to resume our West Coast operations and intend to sail Carnival Panorama with vaccinated guests starting August 21. We are working with state and local officials to finalize the necessary plans,” she said.
The cruise line will continue to ramp up operations and return more ships to homeports in September and beyond.
“Our focus remains on the health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we serve and visit,” said Duffy. “We are taking a deliberate approach so we can execute with excellence and deliver a fun experience to our guests, who have been tremendously patient and supportive throughout this pause.”
Sponsored Content
-
Have you been at Excellence Punta Cana?Promoted by The Excellence Collection
-
For more information on United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Janeen Christoff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS