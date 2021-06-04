Carnival’s New Mardi Gras Makes US Debut at Port Canaveral
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton June 04, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line’s Mardi Gras made its U.S. debut on June 4, docking for the first time at Port Canaveral’s Cruise Terminal 3, built specifically for the vessel, which is the first in the Americas powered by eco-friendly Liquified Natural Gas (LNG). The ship also is noted for what the company says is the first roller coaster at sea, Bolt.
Port Canaveral-based Carnival Freedom and Carnival Liberty joined Mardi Gras as it sailed down the cruise channel. More than 1,500 fans lined Jetty Park, next to the terminal, to welcome Mardi Gras to the Space Coast.
Participating in the welcome ceremony were Carnival President Christine Duffy, Carnival Corp. Chairman Micky Arison, Carnival Corp. CEO Arnold Donald, Carnival Corp. COO Josh Weinstein and Canaveral Port Authority CEO Captain John Murray. They were joined by 300 travel advisors, partners, dignitaries and guests.
“Mardi Gras has been five years in the making and today’s arrival is a historic milestone for our company, not to mention a truly emotional moment for everyone here at Carnival Cruise Line,” Duffy said. “This ship offers so many innovations and ways for our guests to choose fun that we are certain that she will quickly become a guest favorite. And as we look forward to our restart in guest operations, Mardi Gras’ arrival is symbolic of the excitement and anticipation we have about the future at Carnival Cruise Line.”
The company will now begin the process of ramping up Mardi Gras’ crew to a full contingent of 1,750.
The ship will feature the first shipboard version of the TV show “Family Feud,” and more than two dozen restaurants with venues from Guy Fieri, Emeril Lagasse, Rudi Sodiman and the line’s Chief Fun Officer Shaquille O’Neal.
Outdoor attractions include the longest ropes course and largest water park in the fleet.
Mardi Gras will sail year-round from Port Canaveral, offering seven-day itineraries to the eastern and western Caribbean.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Orlando, Florida, Caribbean
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS