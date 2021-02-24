Carnival Cruise Line Extends Pause From US Through May 2021
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton February 24, 2021
Carnival Cruise Line has canceled operations from U.S. ports through May 31, 2021. The company previously suspended voyages through April 30, 2021.
A date for the return of guest cruises from U.S. ports has not been determined. Earlier in February, Carnival began providing more flexible options for guests booked into early summer so that they could cancel their reservation without penalty if they needed or wanted to make other plans.
As it has done throughout the pause, Carnival is providing guests on cruises cancelled today the choice of a future cruise credit plus onboard credit package, or a full refund.
“We continue to work on plans to resume operations and are encouraged by the focus to expedite vaccine production and distribution which are having a demonstrated impact on improving public health,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “We appreciate the support of all of our guests, employees and trade partners who we know are looking forward to our return.”
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, United States
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS