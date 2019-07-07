Carnival Cruise Line Introducing New Brunch Menu
Rich Thomaselli July 07, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line is rolling out a new brunch menu of traditional favorites.
The brunch is already available on 11 Carnival ships and will be rolled out to the rest of its line over the next several months. Brunch will be available on days when the ship is at sea, according to CruiseFever.
The new offering gives travelers yet another option for meals in what is already considered a bacchanalia for food. A huge appeal of cruise ships has always been its variety of dining, both in choice of food and the ability to eat practically 24/7.
The brunch menu includes such breakfast staples as cereals, parfaits, croissants, danishes, muffins, toast, bagels, eggs benedict, omelets, and a frittata. Lunch items include everything from burgers, salads, tuna, egg salad, salmon, fried chicken, pasta, lobster benedict, crab and shrimp.
The 11 Carnival cruise ships already offering the new brunch menu are:
Carnival Horizon
Carnival Vista
Carnival Fantasy
Carnival Sunrise
Carnival Sensation
Carnival Victory
Carnival Imagination
Carnival Inspiration
Carnival Ecstasy
Carnival Splendor
