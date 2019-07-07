Last updated: 12:41 PM ET, Sun July 07 2019

Carnival Cruise Line Introducing New Brunch Menu

Rich Thomaselli July 07, 2019

Carnival Sunrise
PHOTO: Rendering of the Carnival Sunrise (photo courtesy of Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line is rolling out a new brunch menu of traditional favorites.

The brunch is already available on 11 Carnival ships and will be rolled out to the rest of its line over the next several months. Brunch will be available on days when the ship is at sea, according to CruiseFever.

The new offering gives travelers yet another option for meals in what is already considered a bacchanalia for food. A huge appeal of cruise ships has always been its variety of dining, both in choice of food and the ability to eat practically 24/7.

The brunch menu includes such breakfast staples as cereals, parfaits, croissants, danishes, muffins, toast, bagels, eggs benedict, omelets, and a frittata. Lunch items include everything from burgers, salads, tuna, egg salad, salmon, fried chicken, pasta, lobster benedict, crab and shrimp.

The 11 Carnival cruise ships already offering the new brunch menu are:

Carnival Horizon

Carnival Vista

Carnival Fantasy

Carnival Sunrise

Carnival Sensation

Carnival Victory

Carnival Imagination

Carnival Inspiration

Carnival Ecstasy

Carnival Splendor

