Carnival Cruise Line Kicks off 2023 With Times Square and Fleetwide Celebrations
Carnival Cruise Line will usher in the New Year with both land and sea celebrations. Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy will light the famous New Year’s Eve Ball in New York’s Times Square and nearly 100,000 guests will welcome in the New Year at sea.
Carnival will also serve as the official cruise line sponsor, music and countdown clock sponsor for Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest on ABC. Duffy and renowned chef Emeril Lagasse will flip the giant switch lighting the famous New Year’s Eve Ball.
“As we head into 2023, we have even more reasons to celebrate and so it’s appropriate that America’s cruise line be part of America’s most iconic New Year’s celebration. We’ve got two new ships joining the fleet next year, including the start of year-round service from New York in June on Carnival Venezia, which will offer our upcoming Carnival Fun Italian Style experience, and then we’ll end the year with Carnival Jubilee arriving in Galveston. We’re looking forward to continuing this exciting period of growth and building on the success of the past year,” said Duffy.
Leading to the midnight countdown, Duffy will join the Countdown Stage at 10 p.m. ET to share details of Carnival Venezia’s sailings from its Manhattan homeport and other cruise options.
Times Square billboards will showcase Carnival’s new campaign "Choose Fun Together" underscoring Carnival’s appeal across any age group. After debuting on Christmas Day, the New Year's Eve integration will serve as the Choose Fun Together message’s largest national launching point coinciding with the cruise industry’s 2023 wave season.
