Carnival Cruise Line Moves To Prevent ‘Reserving’ Lounge Chairs
Rich Thomaselli October 20, 2022
You know them.
You see them.
They’re the ones who set the alarm in their cabin to get up at the crack of dawn, head to the main deck near the pool on their cruise ship and start throwing towels and other items on lounge chairs to "reserve" the precious spots for later in the day.
Now Carnival Cruise Line is cracking down on the longtime – but often argument-inducing – practice by some passengers known as "deck chair hogs."
According to a story published by Cruise Radio, while Carnival hasn’t necessarily revised policy it did make an addendum to its frequently asked questions section on its website regarding the saving of deck chairs.
“Carnival has a system designed to ensure that all guests are able to enjoy equal access to sun loungers by preventing seat saving in outdoor deck areas,” the webpage says. “Shipboard team members monitor sun lounge usage and if they observe a seat that contains a towel or personal belongings but appears to be unoccupied, a notification is placed on the chair indicating the current time. If the chair remains unoccupied for 40 minutes, the contents are removed and held for the guest’s safekeeping.”
As noted, it’s not necessarily a new policy but a reinforcement of Carnival’s existing guidelines. Or, depending on how you look at it, a new mantra to its staff to enforce the 40-minute rule. It all appears to be part of a larger movement by Carnival to curb bad behavior onboard.
After a spate of fisticuffs, the cruise line earlier this month imposed a fine on unruly passengers. In September, Carnival added a curfew for minor passengers unless accompanied by an adult.
