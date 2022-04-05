Carnival Cruise Line Raising Drink Package Prices, Daily Gratuities
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood April 05, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line announced it would raise daily service gratuities and the price of its drink packages.
Stating on May 1, Carnival’s CHEERS! drink package will cost $59.95 per person, per day if purchased before the voyage sets sail, and $64.95 per person, per day if purchased onboard. Both options require an 18 percent service charge.
The package features alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and used to cost $51.95 per person, per day before the journey and $56.95 per person, per day when purchased onboard. Passengers are facing a 14-15 percent increase starting next month.
Prices for the Bottomless Bubbles soda program are also increasing from $5.95 to $6.95 per day for children and from $8.50 to $9.50 per day for adults, plus an 18 percent service charge added to each package.
Carnival also revealed the price of service gratuities would climb from $13.99 to $14.50 per person, per day, an increase of 3.5 percent. For customers staying in a suite, the price will jump from $15.99 to $16.50 per person, per day.
Earlier this week, Carnival announced the one-week period between March 28 and April 3, turned out to be the busiest booking week in the company’s entire 50-year history, as it recorded a double-digit increase over its previous seven-day booking record.
In addition, Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing, was the recent recipient of Cruise Lines International Association’s (CLIA) Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022.
