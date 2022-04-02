Carnival’s Adolfo Perez Receives CLIA’s Lifetime Achievement Award
Adolfo Perez, Carnival Cruise Line’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing, was the recipient of Cruise Lines International Association’s (CLIA) Lifetime Achievement Award for 2022.
Perez was honored during the 2022 CLIA Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Awards for his contributions to the cruise industry during his 40 years at Carnival, which began in 1982 when at 16 he became an embarkation agent at PortMiami.
Perez was presented with the honor during the 2022 CLIA Hall of Fame Cruise Industry Awards, where he was inducted into CLIA’s Hall of Fame by Carnival Cruise Line Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Ken Tate.
“Despite the fact we have grown into a huge travel leisure company with nine brands, from the Carnival Cruise Line side, it still feels like a family,” Perez said.
“I’m proud to be part of this family – this company and industry. It’s been an amazing 40 years and I look forward to more fun with the Carnival family ahead.”
For its part, Carnival celebrated its 50th birthday in March 2022.
Perez formerly held the position of vice president of Carnival’s Contact Center and opened the line’s London office as vice president of Carnival UK and Ireland before assuming the position of senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing for the UK, Ireland and Australia consumer and trade.
During his career, Perez has assisted with the introduction of 34 Carnival ships and played a crucial role in cementing the line’s relationship with the travel advisor community with such programs as Travel Agents Rock, which he memorialized with a tattoo of the same name.
Among many other things, Perez was responsible for the Agentpalooza Bus Tour and the “Why Use a Travel Advisor” campaign.
“Adolfo epitomizes the essence of partnership and support to our travel partners, and he has enhanced the impact our company has in continuing to deliver memorable vacations to all,” said Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy.
Added Carnival Corp President and CEO Arnold Donald, “Adolfo has been an integral part of Carnival’s success and the growth and success of the global cruise industry for 40 years.
“We are proud to join with all our partners and friends in the industry to recognize and celebrate Adolfo on his incredible career – and no doubt there is more success to come.”
