Carnival Cruise Line To Expand Embarkation Requirements
January 21, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line announced on January 21 that it will be expanding its embarkation requirements and will now be the largest cruise line to implement the VeriFLY app for its U.S. ports.
The cruise line will begin using VeriFLY this Saturday, January 23 at Port Canaveral under a pilot testing program, which it will implement throughout its other U.S. ports when the pilot is over. It will also expand in-terminal testing capabilities for guests prior to embarkation, especially for shorter cruises.
VeriFLY was developed as a way for airlines to easily and securely check whether or not a guest has tested negative, has been fully vaccinated or both. Guests can use the app by uploading their vaccine or testing records, which will then give them a QR code to be scanned upon embarkation once they upload their required information.
Carnival’s Have Fun. Be Safe. operating protocols have not otherwise changed since the CDC’s Conditional Sail Order was phased out this past weekend. Guests continue to be required to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks in indoor areas when not actively eating or drinking.
