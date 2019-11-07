Carnival Cruise Line, Uplift Partner to Offer Pay-Over-Time Options
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Patrick Clarke November 07, 2019
Carnival Cruise Line is partnering with Uplift to make its voyages even more accessible to the traveling public.
On Thursday, the cruise line announced that it will offer guests flexible pay-over-time options through Uplift Pay Monthly, allowing travelers to budget for their trip by making low monthly payments for up to 24 months.
Guests can lock in the best fares for their preferred ship, stateroom and itinerary while knowing the total cost with a predetermined payment schedule and payment amounts. There are no prepayment penalties and the total cost of the trip is presented at the time of booking.
Uplift Pay Monthly is available to all U.S. residents for all Carnival sailings through travel agents, Carnival.com and Carnival's call centers. Canadian residents will be able to take advantage of Uplift in the near future, Carnival said.
"Carnival is already the most affordable vacation in cruising, and with Uplift, guests can enjoy the vacation of a lifetime by spreading the cost of their trip into affordable monthly payments," said Carnival's chief commercial officer Ken Tate in a statement. "Uplift’s unique zero money down option with up to 24 set monthly payments and its pure focus on travel made Uplift a natural choice for Carnival to partner with."
"Our mission is to make travel more accessible, affordable and rewarding for everyone," added Uplift President Rob Soderbery in a statement of his own. "Travel has become a fundamental part of our lives and today’s consumers rightly demand more flexibility. We are thrilled to partner with Carnival Cruise Line and help more people enjoy a dream vacation."
United Airlines has also recently partnered with Uplift to create a "fly now, pay later" ticket option for travelers.
