Carnival to Add Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze To Fleet in 2023 and 2024

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Lacey Pfalz June 22, 2022

The new Costa Firenze in the Port of Savona, Italy.
The new Costa Firenze in the Port of Savona, Italy. (photo courtesy of Costa Cruises)

Carnival Cruise Line and Costa Cruises have partnered to create a new concept, COSTA by CARNIVAL, which will include the Costa Venezia and Costa Firenze arriving in North America in 2023 and 2024.

The ships will be operated by Carnival Cruise Line, but onboard the Italian-style vessels.

While itineraries have not been finalized, the Costa Venezia will arrive in New York in the spring of 2023, while the Costa Firenze will arrive in Long Beach in the spring of 2024.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to operate two additional beautiful Vista class ships in the U.S. and bring a unique experience to those who love the culture, food and vibe of Italy,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “There are lots of ways we plan to create an immersive fun experience for our guests who choose to sail on these ships, which have beautiful Italian-design elements, dining and retail that will deliver Carnival fun leveraging the spirit of Italy from our sister line Costa Cruises.”

The two ships are sister ships to Vista-class Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon and Carnival Panorama, all weighing 135,500 gross tons and offering space for up to 5,260 guests.

