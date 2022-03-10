Carnival Cruise Line Will Use VeriFLY Digital Health Wallet at All Homeports
Carnival Cruise Line is simplifying its health screening process. The company is adding the VeriFLY app fleetwide for all ships in all of its U.S. homeports to allow vaccinated guests to easily submit pre-embarkation information.
“VeriFLY helps our guests easily and securely complete pre-embarkation tasks right from their smartphone. Guests can save time at the port and get on board faster by completing the process via VeriFLY,” said Carnival Cruise Line president Christine Duffy.
The cruise line tested the use of VeriFLY ahead of a cruise on Mardi Gras from Port Canaveral, and more than 85 percent of the 2,000 guests who opened an email invitation followed through by downloading the VeriFLY app.
“We were very pleased to hear about the success of the VeriFLY app used in the pilot stage with Carnival Cruise Line and are now excited to see the full deployment of VeriFLY fleetwide for all ships in all of its U.S. homeports,” said Daon CEO Tom Grissen.
VeriFLY is available in the App Store or Google Play. Once downloaded, guests can search for Carnival Cruise Line and then upload all the required screening information, including COVID test results and vaccination information.
When the process is successfully completed, a VeriFLY pass will be issued in the app to present at embarkation.
