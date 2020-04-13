Carnival Extends Suspension of Cruising Through June 26
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton April 13, 2020
Carnival Cruise Line extended the suspension of all cruising through June 26, 2020, but it’s even longer for certain ships, due to the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.
The move affects the following sailings:
– All ships sailings through and including June 26, 2020;
– All San Francisco sailings through 2020;
– All Carnival Sunrise sailings through and including Oct. 19, 2020;
– All Carnival Legend sailings through and including Oct. 30, 2020;
– All Carnival Radiance sailings through and including Nov. 1, 2020.
“We truly value our guests and appreciate your patience and understanding,” Carnival said. “To that end, we want to provide flexibility as you think about your future plans.”
Carnival previously suspended all North American operations through May 11.
Carnival offered two options for guests who were previously booked on these voyages and canceled their booking on or after March 6, 2020.
The company offers all impacted passengers a 100 percent refund. However, another offer includes a bonus shipboard credit for rebooking. Those booked on cruises of six days or longer can choose a 100 percent future cruise credit and a $600 onboard credit per stateroom on the next cruise booked by Dec. 31, 2020, for a sailing departing by Dec. 31, 2022. For those on a sailing of five days or less, the onboard credit is $300 per statement.
“Regardless of the option you select, your taxes, fees and port expenses, Carnival Vacation Protection, pre-paid gratuities, pre-purchased Carnival shore excursions, beverage and Wi-Fi packages, and Fun Shop purchases will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment,” Carnival said. “If you purchased your own flights for getting to your cruise, we encourage you to contact your airline or travel agent about your options as the airlines are being flexible with change fees.”
The cruise line said booked passengers don’t need to call but can make their selections online here.
