Carnival Sunrise Moves Departures From Manhattan to Brooklyn
Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood August 26, 2019
The closure of a pier at the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City has forced Carnival Cruise Line to change the departure port for one of its ships in September and October.
According to Cruise Critic, the New York-based Carnival Sunrise will now operate out of the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal for five voyages departing between September 16 and October 6 while Pier 92 in Manhattan undergoes maintenance work.
Carnival Sunrise will be permitted to dock at either Manhattan Cruise Terminal’s Pier 88 or 90 for the next three sailings, but will move to Brooklyn’s Red Hook terminal September 16.
After the final October departure from the alternate terminal in New York City, Sunrise hosts two voyages in Norfolk before repositioning to Fort Lauderdale. Carnival officials believe repair work will be completed in Manhattan before the cruise line returns in 2020.
While some travelers were concerned the move from Manhattan to Brooklyn would result in the Carnival Sunrise not passing the Statue of Liberty, Carnival Brand Ambassador John Heald retorted on Facebook:
“[I] spoke with my good friend Captain Bruno on the Carnival Sunrise. His plan is (weather depending) to sail close to the Statue of Liberty giving guests a brilliant view of this iconic landmark...”
