Carnival Cruise Line Introduces ‘The Fun Ones’
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Mackenzie Cullen January 06, 2020
After the success of Carnival Cruise Line’s 2018 “Choose Fun” campaign, Carnival’s new marketing campaign, “The Fun Ones,” celebrates the playful spirit of the cruise line’s guests, how they choose fun, and the unique bond they have with their fellow cruise-goers who are “shamelessly true to themselves.”
“Choose Fun” was made to emphasize that everyone is welcomed aboard any of the 24 ships in Carnival’s fleet that attract nearly 6 million guests annually.
Tag lines such as “The Fun Ones Plan for No Plans” and “Choose a Vacation as Fun as You” can be seen and heard all over, as the cruise line wants their audience to know that a vacation on a Carnival cruise ship is a vacation like no other. When sailing with Carnival Cruise Line, guests don’t sail with strangers – they’re among friends.
Commercials have aired in key markets such as Los Angeles, Dallas, Atlanta, Tampa, Houston and Orlando on both television and radio, as well as online platforms such as YouTube and Hulu. One of the spots can be viewed on Carnival Cruise Line’s YouTube channel.
In the description, the message of the new campaign is made clear: “Carnival Cruise Line isn’t just the most fun you can have at sea. It’s the most fun you can have, period. With 24 ships leaving ports around the country and 3-day, 5-day and 7-day cruises to destinations like the Bahamas, Caribbean and Mexico, the Carnival fun doesn’t stop! All for fun, fun for all!”
When speaking of the campaign, Carnival senior vice president of brand and product marketing Peter Callaro has stated, “We all have a ‘Fun One’ in our lives – someone we love to be around or want to be like and this campaign showcases the exuberant spirit of our guests who truly make a Carnival cruise a vacation like no other. When consumers see the new spots, they will recognize the ‘Fun One’ in their lives and be inspired to have that fun together on a Carnival cruise.”
