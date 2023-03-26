Carnival Valor Cruise Ship Rescues Small Boat Stranded at Sea
After the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) reached out with a request for assistance today, the crew of Carnival Valor stepped (or, rather, sailed) in to save three Hondurans adrift in an incapacitated boat floating in the Gulf of Mexico.
The ship's officers were alerted to the situation when USCG contacted them around noon, at which time Carnival Valor was roughly 35 nautical miles away from the disabled vessel and its stranded sailors. The crew immediately altered course in order to locate the marooned boat and recover its occupants using one of the ship’s own lifeboats.
The three men, all hailing from Honduras, were retrieved from the stranded vessel and subsequently welcomed aboard the Carnival Cruise Line ship. Each of them has been examined by Carnival Valor’s medical personnel and determined to be in good condition.
They’ll be provided with food and accommodations until Carnival Valor arrives tomorrow in Costa Maya, Mexico, where it was already scheduled to dock in the course of its current voyage.
Therefore, the ship’s itinerary—a five-day, round-trip Western Caribbean cruise—remains unaffected by the incident. It will proceed as planned to Costa Maya and Cozumel before returning to its homeport in New Orleans on Thursday.
By way of observation, it seems almost too apropos that a vessel designated “Valor” would be called upon for this kind of high-seas rescue operation. The Conquest-class Carnival Valor, by both name and design, is said to have been intended as a floating tribute to heroes all around the world.
Part of the ship’s profile on Carnival’s website even reads: “Your high seas hero Carnival Valor is here to rescue you.” Of course, the cruise line is referring to the ship’s function under normal circumstances, implying that it routinely rescues guests “from ordinary vacations.”
