TravelPulse Podcast: On Location in Riviera Maya, Mexico
Entertainment TravelPulse Staff February 28, 2022
This week, TravelPulse Executive Editor Eric Bowman reports from Riviera Maya, Mexico at the La Casa De La Playa TravFORUM event.
First, Bowman discusses what's trending in the world of travel, including the travel impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, destination update news and more.
Later, Bowman interviews Lester Romero, Sales Manager for Hoteles Xcaret. Romero breaks down what guests can expect visiting the new La Casa De La Playa property, as well as how important it has been to host the latest TravFORUM event.
Be sure to subscribe to the TravelPulse Podcast at Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify and Stitcher.
Have any feedback or questions? Be sure to contact us at Podcast@TravelPulse.com.
Sponsored Content
- Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
Experience the Mediterranean Like Never Before Aboard Atlas Ocean Voyages
For more information on Mexico
For more Entertainment News
More by TravelPulse Staff
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS