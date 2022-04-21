Carnival’s Agentpalooza Bus Tour Returns After Hiatus
April 21, 2022
Carnival Cruise Line’s Agentpalooza bus tour is hitting the road for the first time since 2018 and will visit four cities – Philadelphia, Baltimore, Norfolk and Charlotte.
At each location, the line will host parties to celebrate its 50th anniversary and thank travel advisors for their support. Taking place from June 1-4, this is Carnival’s third Agentpalooza bus tour and first since 2018.
The Agentpalooza parties will be outdoor festival-style celebrations hosted by Adolfo Perez, Carnival’s senior vice president of global sales and trade marketing, and Christian De La Rosa, a cruise director who was most recently aboard Carnival Panorama.
This year, Carnival is introducing its first-ever virtual Agentpalooza experience for travel advisors who can’t join one of the live celebrations in person. The virtual experience will include a livestream of the on-stage events and many of the same activities.
Carnival’s sales team will travel to each tour stop in a large Agentpalooza-themed bus emblazoned with the line’s motto that #TravelAgentsRock. The schedule is:
June 1 – Philadelphia, 10 a.m. at Penn’s Landing Waterfront Park. Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy will appear at the first stop, which is her hometown, to help officially kick off Agentpalooza.
June 2 – Baltimore, 10 a.m. at Baltimore Museum of Industry.
June 3 – Norfolk, 10 a.m. at The Perry Pavilion.
June 4 – Charlotte, 10 a.m. at Symphony Park.
The events will include interactive learning games, one-on-one time with the sales leadership and team and snacks and light refreshments from local food trucks.
Travel advisors can sign the bus to leave their permanent mark on this year’s events. And to further celebrate Carnival’s 50-year history, several of Carnival’s most tenured travel advisor partners will be recognized and will participate in a birthday cake cutting.
“This year’s Agentpalooza bus tour is particularly special as it gives us the opportunity to bring the fun that Carnival is known for to the communities where our travel advisors reside and thank them for their support throughout the years in a fun, interactive way,” Perez said. “It’s also important to us that all of our travel advisor partners both near and far take part, so we are so excited that thanks to our new virtual Agentpalooza experience, our community can tap into the same Carnival fun from anywhere.”
As part of Carnival’s commitment to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, all Agentpalooza events will also include the opportunity to raise funds for the patients there. In honor of the line’s 50th birthday and St. Jude’s 60th birthday, Carnival is calling on travel advisor partners to donate $50.60 to the organization, and the line will match donations up to $25,000. Further details on how to donate will be announced in future communications.
Agentpalooza, both in-person and virtual, will award travel agents a variety of prizes, including cruise giveaways, bonus Loyalty Rocks! reward points and Carnival-branded merchandise. For participating, every travel advisor will receive a special Carnival booking offer to share with their clients following the event.
Registration for both in-person and virtual attendance is now available by clicking here.
