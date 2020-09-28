Carnival’s New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship Undergoes Sea Trials
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Theresa Norton September 28, 2020
Carnival Cruise Line’s new 5,200-passenger Mardi Gras has started 10 days of sea trials after departing the Meyer shipyard in Turku, Finland.
Upon completing the testing, the vessel will return to the dock for final preparations for its departure for the U.S.
Mardi Gras is scheduled to begin operating week-long Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral, Fla., on Feb. 6, 2021. It was previously scheduled to enter service in November.
Carnival said Mardi Gras will be the first ship in North America to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). It will sail from Port Canaveral’s new Terminal 3, which has been specifically constructed to accommodate Mardi Gras and its LNG propulsion system.
Another highlight of the ship is BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea, which will encircle the upper decks and offer ocean views 187 feet above the water line.
Mardi Gras will have six themed zones, including restaurants from Emeril Lagasse, Guy Fieri and Shaquille O’Neal. It will have 2,600 staterooms, including 180 suites across 11 categories.
The 21-deck ship will have a new layout highlighted by Grand Central, a massive atrium with three-deck-high windows overlooking the sea.
Other public spaces include the Cuban-themed Havana Bar, the fleet’s largest Camp Ocean kids play area, and the Cloud 9 Spa.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line, Finland, Caribbean, Florida, Orlando
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
More by Theresa Norton
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS