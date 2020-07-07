Carnival Cruise Line Provides Ship, Itinerary Updates
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood July 07, 2020
Carnival Cruise Line announced it would begin notifying guests and travel agents Tuesday on a cadre of coronavirus-related updates regarding its fleet of ships and new itineraries.
Officials from Carnival revealed Mardi Gras—the cruise line’s newest ship—is now scheduled to enter service from Port Canaveral, Florida, on February 6, 2021. All sailings between November 14 and January 30, 2021, have been canceled.
Health Expert Says Cruise Ships Could Be Safer Travel...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Hurtigruten to Resume Cruising With 14 ShipsCruise Line & Cruise Ship
Insight Vacations Offers New Domestic EscapesTour Operator
Medical Expert Explains Why Airplane Cabin Air is CleanAirlines & Airports
“We continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global commerce, public health and our cruise operations,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said. “In addition to our current pause in service, there have been many other unintended consequences, including shipyard, dry dock and ship delivery delays, and related changes to our deployment plans for our fleet.”
“While we had hoped to make up construction time on Mardi Gras over the summer, it's clear we will need extra time to complete this magnificent ship,” Duffy continued. “We share our guests' disappointment and appreciate their patience as we work through this unprecedented time in our business and the lives of so many people. We remain committed to working with government, public health and industry officials to support the response to the pandemic and to return to operations when the time is right.”
The company also provided an update on the $200 million transformation of Carnival Radiance, which was suspended due to the viral pandemic. As a result, the cruise line is now evaluating shipyard options to complete the dry dock upgrades.
The Carnival Radiance project is now expected to be completed in Spring 2021.
The delay will cause the cruise line to redeploy Carnival Breeze from Fort Lauderdale to Port Canaveral and assume the itineraries of the Carnival Radiance between November 8 and April 24, 2021.
For travelers currently scheduled to sail on the Carnival Breeze between November 7 and March 7, 2021, the cruises have been canceled. In addition, seven voyages previously scheduled for Carnival Breeze from Fort. Lauderdale will sail on Carnival Magic operating from PortMiami.
Carnival Magic’s transatlantic and European itineraries from March 13, 2021, to May 3, 2021, have also been canceled.
For more information on Carnival Cruise Line
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS