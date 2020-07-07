Last updated: 09:03 AM ET, Tue July 07 2020

Carnival Cruise Line Provides Ship, Itinerary Updates

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Carnival Cruise Line Donald Wood July 07, 2020

Carnival, cruise, Mardi Gras
PHOTO: Mardi Gras Zones Rendering. (photo via Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Cruise Line announced it would begin notifying guests and travel agents Tuesday on a cadre of coronavirus-related updates regarding its fleet of ships and new itineraries.

Officials from Carnival revealed Mardi Gras—the cruise line’s newest ship—is now scheduled to enter service from Port Canaveral, Florida, on February 6, 2021. All sailings between November 14 and January 30, 2021, have been canceled.

Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Mature Couples on a Cruise Ship

Health Expert Says Cruise Ships Could Be Safer Travel...

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Hurtigruten, Fridtjof Nansen, ship

Hurtigruten to Resume Cruising With 14 Ships

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
Escapes emphasizes social distancing and preventative measures

Insight Vacations Offers New Domestic Escapes

Tour Operator
Delta Air Lines electrostatic disinfectant sprayer.

Medical Expert Explains Why Airplane Cabin Air is Clean

Airlines & Airports

“We continue to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global commerce, public health and our cruise operations,” Carnival president Christine Duffy said. “In addition to our current pause in service, there have been many other unintended consequences, including shipyard, dry dock and ship delivery delays, and related changes to our deployment plans for our fleet.”

“While we had hoped to make up construction time on Mardi Gras over the summer, it's clear we will need extra time to complete this magnificent ship,” Duffy continued. “We share our guests' disappointment and appreciate their patience as we work through this unprecedented time in our business and the lives of so many people. We remain committed to working with government, public health and industry officials to support the response to the pandemic and to return to operations when the time is right.”

The company also provided an update on the $200 million transformation of Carnival Radiance, which was suspended due to the viral pandemic. As a result, the cruise line is now evaluating shipyard options to complete the dry dock upgrades.

The Carnival Radiance project is now expected to be completed in Spring 2021.

The delay will cause the cruise line to redeploy Carnival Breeze from Fort Lauderdale to Port Canaveral and assume the itineraries of the Carnival Radiance between November 8 and April 24, 2021.

For travelers currently scheduled to sail on the Carnival Breeze between November 7 and March 7, 2021, the cruises have been canceled. In addition, seven voyages previously scheduled for Carnival Breeze from Fort. Lauderdale will sail on Carnival Magic operating from PortMiami.

Carnival Magic’s transatlantic and European itineraries from March 13, 2021, to May 3, 2021, have also been canceled.

For more information on Carnival Cruise Line

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS