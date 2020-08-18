Cayman Islands Will Remain Closed to Cruise Tourism Through 2020
Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Patrick Clarke August 18, 2020
The Cayman Islands will remain closed to cruise tourism for the remainder of 2020.
In a brief notice sent to cruise industry partners, including major cruise lines last week, Port Authority of the Cayman Islands Acting Port Director Joseph Woods cited the coronavirus pandemic for the extended ban.
Younger Generations Invest in Trip InsuranceFeatures & Advice
How Are Americans Traveling This Summer?Features & Advice
Singer Kesha Forced to Postpone Her 'Weird and Wonderful...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
"I wish to inform you that after careful consideration, the Cayman Islands Government has taken the decision that in the current global environment with respect to the coronavirus pandemic, it cannot allow the resumption of cruise tourism in the Cayman Islands for the immediate future. The Cayman Islands will, therefore, be closed for cruise tourism until December 31, 2020," Woods wrote.
With a comprehensive strategic tourism reinvention plan in place, the destination is planning to begin a phased reopening to international travelers on September 1. However, cruise passengers will now have to wait at least several months longer to visit the British overseas territory.
The cruise industry is just starting to resume operations in some parts of the world, with MSC Cruises' MSC Grandiosa setting sail on the first Mediterranean cruise since the COVID-19 crisis prompted widespread shutdowns in March. Meanwhile, despite a tremendous amount of pent-up demand, U.S. cruises are still awaiting the green light to restart operations.
Last month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) extended its no-sail order through September 30, 2020, and announced it was seeking input from the public before taking further action.
For more information on Cayman Islands
For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS