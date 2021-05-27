CDC Approves First Paid Cruise in US Since Pandemic
The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced it would allow Celebrity Cruises to become the first cruise line to receive approval to set sail with paying passengers on board.
According to the New York Daily News, the cruise line’s Celebrity Edge ship will depart from Fort Lauderdale on June 26 and take passengers on a seven-night paid voyage through the Caribbean. Captain Kate McCue, the first American female Captain, will have the honor of leading the fleet back into operation.
In order to skip the test sailings required by the CDC—Royal Caribbean International was approved for a trial voyage on Tuesday—Celebrity will follow the mandate that 95 percent of passengers and 95 percent of crew members need to be vaccinated.
“For the past 15 months our conversations with friends and loved ones about seeing the world have been accompanied by the phrase ‘someday.’ I’m beyond proud and excited to say that day has arrived,” Celebrity CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo said.
“The power of travel has a way of healing our souls as we connect with cultures, sights, and experiences that bring greater joy and renewed energy to our lives,” Lutoff-Perlo continued. “Nothing compares to these experiences at sea and now the wonder of these journeys returns.”
The cruise line’s spokesperson Susan Lomax said Celebrity would require 100 percent of crew members and all passengers over 16 to be fully vaccinated at least two weeks before boarding, with the requirements expanding to all passengers ages 12 and up, starting in August.
To meet the CDC mandates, the cruise line will stop selling tickets to unvaccinated passengers once it reaches five percent capacity passengers under 16 who have not been fully inoculated.
“Cruising from the U.S. is back!” Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard D. Fain said. “After months of working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other government officials, our Healthy Sail Panel and industry partners, we can again offer cruise lovers the chance to enjoy the wonders of cruising.”
“We are truly thankful to reach this special milestone,” Fain continued.
