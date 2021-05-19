Last updated: 09:05 AM ET, Wed May 19 2021

CDC, Florida Ordered To Resolve Cruise Lawsuit Outside of Court

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Donald Wood May 19, 2021

Path on the water from a large cruise ship
Path on the water from a large cruise ship. (photo via cassinga/iStock/Getty Images Plus)

A federal judge in Tampa ruled the civil case between the state of Florida and the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over the return of cruising should be turned over to a mediator.

According to the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, the mediator was provided instructions by U.S. District Judge Steven Merryday to hear the positions of both sides before June 1 and help come to an agreement outside the court system.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
MSC Seaview.

MSC Cruises to Resume Baltic Sea Sailings from Germany

Aboard a Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Increases Alaska Program

Viking Venus was christened May 17, 2021.

Viking Names Newest Ocean Ship in English Channel

Norwegian Prima rendering.

Norwegian Prima Debuts With Record-Breaking Sales

Officials in Florida filed the lawsuit against the CDC and the Department of Health and Human Services on April 8, claiming the agencies’ rulings were “arbitrary and capricious, unconstitutional and violate federal laws governing administrative procedures.”

The Florida attorney general’s office believes the CDC and affiliated decision-makers “overstepped” their authority when imposing a multi-step process for cruise lines to safely resume operating from U.S. ports after over a year of suspended operations.

Tampa attorney Joseph H. Varner III was named mediator and James Percival will serve as his lead attorney. Merryday also allowed the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) to file a friend of the court brief supporting Florida’s claims of economic damages suffered.

“Plainly, the outcome of this case will affect far more Americans than just the 159,000 Floridians whose livelihoods are tied in one way or another to the cruise industry,” ASTA’s lawsuit reads. “Indeed, they represent but a small percentage of those impacted by the defendants’ actions when viewed in strictly economic terms.

“That being said, the impact goes well beyond the economic, as this case raises broader and concerns about the freedom of individuals to travel as they see fit and infringes upon their fundamental rights,” the ASTA continued.

For more information on United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
MSC Seaview.

MSC Cruises to Resume Baltic Sea Sailings from Germany

MSC Cruises

Viking Names Newest Ocean Ship in English Channel

Lindblad Expeditions-National Geographic Increases Alaska Program

Norwegian Prima Debuts With Record-Breaking Sales

gallery icon The Latest Trends Ahead of Cruising's Return

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS