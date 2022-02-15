Last updated: 06:31 PM ET, Tue February 15 2022

CDC Lowers Health Travel Notice for Cruises

Cruise Line & Cruise Ship Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) Janeen Christoff February 15, 2022

Cruise ship docked in Rhodes, Greece
Cruise ship docked. (photo via titoslack/iStock Unreleased)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has lowered its warning for cruise travel.

In what is welcome news to the industry, the Level 4 Travel Health Notice, which advises no cruise travel, has been reduced to a Level 3, which advises against cruise travel for those who are not fully vaccinated or those who are at an increased risk of severe illness.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Cruise Trends
Carnival Cruise Line baked Alaska

Carnival Unveils 50th Birthday Sailabrations Cruises

Carnival Sunrise in Bermuda

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Lift Smoking Ban in Cruise Ship Casinos

Holland America Line, HAL, Alaskan, Alaska, travelers, love letter, mountains, snowy, snowcapped

Holland America Line Launches ‘Love Letters to Alaska...

Virgin Voyages

Virgin Voyages Celebrates Grand Opening of New Terminal V

The return to cruising has been largely successful; however, with the spread of the Omicron variant, the CDC raised its Health Travel Notice to a Level 4 for cruising.

The CDC's most recent announcement comes after it updated its guidelines for the cruise industry, which are optional.

A statement from Cruise Lines International Association welcomed the decision.

"The decision by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to lower the Travel Health Notice threat level for cruise ships is a step in the right direction and recognizes the leadership and effectiveness of the cruise sector’s health and safety protocols that are unmatched by virtually any other commercial setting," read the statement.

"Cruise ships have medical, isolation and quarantine facilities on-site, implement extensive response plans using private shoreside resources, and have created an environment where almost every single person is fully vaccinated. As a result, cases of COVID-19 are very low with the vast majority mild or asymptomatic—making cruise unequaled in its multi-layered approach to effectively mitigating COVID-19."

For more information on Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), United States

For more Cruise Line & Cruise Ship News

More by Janeen Christoff

Janeen Christoff
Carnival Cruise Line baked Alaska

Carnival Unveils 50th Birthday Sailabrations Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival, Royal Caribbean Lift Smoking Ban in Cruise Ship Casinos

Holland America Line Launches ‘Love Letters to Alaska’ Giveaway Contest

Virgin Voyages Celebrates Grand Opening of New Terminal V

Costa Cruises Plans to Operate Entire Fleet In Summer 2022

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS