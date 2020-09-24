ASTA Urges CDC to End No Sail Order
The American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA) is urging government leaders to step up and the CDC to remove barriers to reopening cruising.
The association is asking for proper, rapid testing as well as a face mask mandate and the removal of the No Sail Order for cruise ships.
“We’re pleased to see that overall, the confidence barometer is moving in the right direction,” said ASTA president and CEO Zane Kerby. “But more needs to be done. A rapid response and reliable test are desperately needed so that we stop treating all 335 million Americans as though they ‘might’ have the virus. Last week, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Robert Redfield said that, in terms of personal health, a mask is more important than a vaccine. We take Dr. Redfield at his word. As such, the CDC should lift it’s No Sail order for the cruise industry and require masking in all public areas on cruise ships.”
Kerby pointed out that other sectors of the travel industry do not face similar restrictions as cruises.
“There are nearly 1 million Americans flying every day, and millions more staying in hotels,” he noted. “Other countries have returned safely to normal activities, including crowded public transportation by mandating masks. Our study’s data confirms that an overwhelming majority of cruisers feel comfortable that they can manage the health risks associated with the cruise experience. It’s past time to lift the ban.”
ASTA has pressed the CDC for answers regarding its cruise ship policy and for guidance on reopening. Research shows that passengers are ready to sail if they can be assured by proper government guidance.
The CDC opened a Request for Information (RFI) related to the planning and infrastructure in order to reopen cruising. After asking travel advisors to weigh in themselves, ASTA submitted comments on the RFI which closed on September 21.
“The RFI is our chance to urge the CDC to work with the cruise lines and put the necessary safety protocols into place to lift the No Sail Order as soon as possible and as safely as possible,” said Eben Peck, Executive Vice President, Advocacy at ASTA. “To help travel advisors respond, ASTA created a portal where travel advisors could answer some of the questions posed by the RFI, and close to 700 did.”
Cruises are still popular with the traveling public, and many travel advisors are booking future sailings for clients who are eager to return to the sea.
“Clients feel that a cruise ship is a fairly controlled environment, as with testing they will know everyone on board will be healthy and safe and they can enjoy themselves,” said Daniela Harrison, a travel advisor based in Arizona.
Harrison noted that travelers are taking advantage of favorable pricing and flexible cancelation policies and booking dream destinations.
“I’ve been booking ocean cruises left and right,” continued Harrison. “Lots of Iceland, Norway, Greece, Easter Island, Tahiti, Asia and some European River cruises.”
Demand is clearly out there. ASTA has participated in the 2020 Back to Normal Barometer study that measures public opinion and confidence in various industries, and travel continues to be top of mind.
Recently, participants were asked: “If the pandemic suddenly ended tomorrow, what one large discretionary purchase would you make?” Forty-six percent of those who said they would make a large purchase would book a vacation.
“This is good news, though not entirely surprising,” said Kerby. “Travel advisors have their finger on the pulse of this industry, and our members confirm the study’s findings—travelers are thinking and dreaming of travel like never before. The data speaks for itself. Travel remains the top priority for discretionary spending.”
