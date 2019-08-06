Celebrate the Holidays with American Cruise Lines
WHY IT RATES: Spend your Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s with American Cruise Lines and cruise along the East Coast. – Mackenzie Cullen, Editorial Associate
American Cruise Lines announces its full line-up of Holiday themed cruises for the upcoming 2019 season. Whether you are celebrating Thanksgiving, Christmas, the New Year or just the spirit of the season, gather your loved ones and create lifelong memories together, on a joy-filled holiday cruise. American Cruise Lines will handle every detail while you relax and enjoy an unforgettable stress-free vacation to the most beautiful destinations in the U.S.A. American’s 2019 Holiday themed cruises create a perfect seasonal setting for couples, solo travelers, and family groups.
Beginning in late November 2019, with Thanksgiving cruises, American offers Holiday themed cruises to many of the most popular river and coastal cruising destinations in the U.S. Thanksgiving, Sprit of the Season, Christmas, and New Year’s themed cruises are available along the lower Mississippi River and the Southeast Coast between Charleston, SC and Florida. American also offers one very special Colonial Christmas Cruise—an 11-day cruise over both Christmas and New Year’s, which travels along the Line’s American Revolution itinerary in Chesapeake Bay (Round-Trip from Baltimore). This cruise is ideal for history buffs and includes a rare stop inside Washington, D.C. on the Capital’s Southwest waterfront.
Throughout the holiday season, American’s ships are adorned in holiday décor and offer special holiday meals, cocktail parties, and seasonally inspired events both on board and on shore. In addition to all the onboard merriment, American’s guests will experience guided shore excursions, award-winning enrichment, and the largest most comfortable accommodations in the industry. Many of American’s holiday-themed cruises include complimentary pre-cruise hotel and transportation to the ship or complimentary pre-cruise night on board. Savings of up to $2000 per stateroom are still available on select holiday cruise dates. See below for details and itinerary dates.
American’s line-up of 2019 Holiday cruise dates and itineraries:
Thanksgiving Cruises (8-Days): All Departing November 23, 2019
Lower Mississippi River: Memphis, TN, to New Orleans, LA. Aboard brand new 2019 modern riverboat, American Harmony. Includes complimentary pre-cruise hotel night & transportation to the ship.
Historic South & Golden Isles: Charleston, SC to Jacksonville, FL.
Great Rivers of Florida: Round-Trip from Jacksonville, FL.
Spirit of the Season Cruises (8-Days): Departure Dates Listed Below
New Orleans-New Orleans (Mississippi River Cruise): Round-Trip from New Orleans, LA. Departures 12/5 & 12/12. Aboard brand new 2019 modern riverboat, American Harmony. Includes complimentary pre-cruise hotel night & transportation to the ship.
Historic South & Golden Isles: Jacksonville to Charleston Departure 11/30, and Charleston, SC to Jacksonville, FL Departure 12/7.
Great Rivers of Florida: Round-Trip from Jacksonville, FL, Departures 11/30 & 12/7.
Christmas Cruises (8-Days): Departing December 20, 2019
Historic South & Golden Isles: Jacksonville, FL to Charleston, SC.
New Orleans-New Orleans (Mississippi River Cruise): Round-Trip from New Orleans, LA. Aboard brand new 2019 modern riverboat, American Harmony. Includes complimentary pre-cruise night on board the ship.
New Year’s Cruises (8-Days): Departing December 28, 2019
New Orleans-New Orleans (Mississippi River Cruise): Round-Trip from Orleans, LA. Aboard brand new 2019 modern riverboat, American Harmony. Includes complimentary pre-cruise night on board the ship.
Historic South & Golden Isles: Charleston, SC to Jacksonville, FL.
Special Colonial Christmas & New Year’s Cruise (11-Days): One Departure December 23, 2019
Colonial Christmas Cruise (on Chesapeake Bay): Round-Trip from Baltimore, Miniclades complimentary pre-cruise night on board the ship.
American Cruise Lines honors the true spirit of the holiday season by remembering those among us who are less fortunate, with its annual “Give-Back” program. A portion of each holiday ticket sold is donated to The Connecticut Food Bank. Since its inception, donations from American’s annual “Give-Back” program have provided over 150,000 meals for families in need across the state.
